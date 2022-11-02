2 children struck by vehicle on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Two children were struck by a vehicle in Chicago's Hermosa neighborhood.
At about 4 p.m., a 43-year-old man driving a Chevy Silverado northbound in the 2100 block of North Tripp was approaching Dickens, and struck a 2-year-old girl and a 12-year-old girl, police said.
The victims were transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Chevy was issued a citation for failure to yield to pedestrians.