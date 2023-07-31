2 critically hurt in Belmont Central fire

Two people were critically injured in a fire that broke out Monday morning in the Belmont Central neighborhood.

The blaze happened at the third floor of a building at 2112 N. Marmora Ave., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters rescued two people from the home. They were transported to a local hospital where they were listed in critical condition, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.