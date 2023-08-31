2 critically wounded after being shot outside Chicago business

Two men were critically wounded in a shooting on Chicago's South Side Thursday afternoon.

At about 2:02 p.m., a 29-year-old man was in front of a commercial business in the 500 block of East 67th Street when he was struck multiple times to the body by gunfire, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A little while later, a 51-year-old man showed up at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the body from the same shooting. He was listed in critical condition.

There are no offenders in custody. Area detectives are investigating.