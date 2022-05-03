2 critically wounded in Chicago gas station shooting

Two men were shot and critically wounded Tuesday night at a Humboldt Park gas station on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The pair was standing in the parking lot of a gas station around 9:16 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Grand Avenue when a gunman walked up and started shooting, police said.

A 25-year-old was shot in the abdomen and leg. The other man, 24, suffered gunshot wounds to the groin and leg.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

They were both taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where they were listed in critical condition, police said.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.