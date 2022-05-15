2 dead, 2 injured in rollover crash on I-290

Two people were killed, and two others were injured in a vehicle crash on Interstate 290 early Sunday.

The crash occurred at I-290 westbound near Oakley Boulevard.

Illinois State Police District Chicago responded to a single-unit vehicle rollover crash on I-290 at about 3:28 a.m.

According to police, two people were pronounced dead on scene, and two others were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes of I-290 were closed near Oakley Boulevard for the investigation.

No other information was provided by ISP.