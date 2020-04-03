2 dead, 3 wounded in Thursday shootings across Chicago

article

Two men were killed and three other people were wounded in shootings Thursday across Chicago, including a concealed-carry license holder and a teenage boy who exchanged fire during an attempted robbery.

The latest fatal shooting happened about 10:15 p.m. in Lawndale.

A 28-year-old man was outside in the 3000 block of West Flournoy Street when someone in a passing black sedan shot him in the abdomen, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

More than five hours before that, a man was shot to death in the Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side.

The 23-year-old was in a vehicle about 5 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Cermak Road when someone opened fire, police said. He was struck in the head and chest, and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Two people of interest were taken into custody, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on either fatality.

The day’s first victims were the teenager and concealed-carry license holder injured in the shootout in Austin on the West Side.

Shortly before 7 a.m., a 29-year-old man was walking in the 600 block of North Leclaire Avenue when a group of three to five suspects came up and demanded his money and belongings, according to police. As a 16-year-old boy in the group pulled out a weapon, the man drew his own gun and exchanged gunfire with the group.

The man was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The 16-year-old was struck twice in the abdomen and taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

A police source said the boy was released from custody after the man refused to seek charges.

Another man was wounded Thursday evening in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

The 26-year-old was walking about 6 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Lexington Street when someone fired shots from a passing light blue Ford Taurus, according to police. He was hit twice in the leg and driven by a friend to Loretto Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition.

Additionally, one man shot himself in West Garfield Park.

The 18-year-old initially told investigators he was walking about 7:50 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Carroll Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the face, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was stabilized. Detectives later learned his wound was accidental and self-inflicted.

Eleven people were shot across Chicago on Wednesday, one of them fatally.