2 dead, 31 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings

Two men were killed and 31 other people were injured in shootings across Chicago over the weekend.

One man was fatally shot Sunday afternoon in Austin on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 4:51 p.m. in the 300 block of North Long Avenue, Chicago police said.

Dannanris Lipcomb, 41, was hit in the head and body and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died about 7:30 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He lived in West Garfield Park. A 22-year-old man was hit in the arm and taken to Loretto Hospital in good condition.

A 30-year-old man was killed early Saturday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired about 3:45 a.m. found him unresponsive in the 1300 block of North Kildare Avenue, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body and pronounced dead.

The medical examiner’s office identified him as Victor Hudson of Humboldt Park.

Two minors were among the victims wounded over the weekend. Early Sunday, a 12-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting in the same neighborhood.

He was on the sidewalk at 12:43 a.m. when someone fired shots on Division Street in Humboldt Park, police said. The boy was shot in both knees and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

On Saturday, a 17-year-old girl and 18-year-old woman were shot in Back of the Yards.

The girl was standing outside and the woman was a passenger in a vehicle about 6:40 p.m. when a male fired shots on South Hermitage Avenue, police said. The girl was grazed in the back and declined to be hospitalized. The woman was hit in the shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The weekend’s most recent shooting left a man critically injured early Monday on the Southwest Side.

The 44-year-old was brought to Holy Cross Hospital, 2701 W. 68th Street, at 3:42 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. He was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. Investigators have not been able to locate any witnesses to the shooting or determine where it occurred.

Another man was shot late Sunday night in Washington Park on the South Side.

The 52-year-old was driving about 11:20 p.m. in the 100 block of East 63rd Street when someone fired shots from an approaching black sedan, according to police. He was shot in the upper left thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

More than two hours before that, a man was critically injured in a drive-by in West Englewood on the South Side.

The 19-year-old was outside about 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of West 63rd Street when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle, police said. He was hit in the torso and someone dropped him off at Holy Cross Hospital. He was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Early that morning, another man was critically injured in a drive-by in Cragin on the Northwest Side.

The 18-year-old was walking at 1:53 a.m. in the 2300 block of North Laramie Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots, police said. He was shot in the abdomen and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

About half an hour before that, another man was shot in Humboldt Park.

The 32-year-old was standing on the sidewalk at 1:20 a.m. at a gathering in the 800 block of North Central Park Avenue when someone fired shots from a passing black Honda minivan, police said. He was hit in the ankle and an acquaintance drove him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition.

On Saturday afternoon, a man was seriously wounded in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

He was walking across the street about 5:51 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Avenue when someone in a black vehicle fired shots, according to police. The 25-year-old was struck in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

About an hour before that, two people were shot on Interstate 94 near Englewood.

The shooting happened at 4:48 p.m. near 59th Street, Illinois State Police said. The two victims were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries, but were expected to survive.

On Friday night, two people were shot in the Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side.

About 8:45 p.m., they were in the 1800 block of West 21st Street when someone opened fire, police said. A 23-year-old was shot in the hip, while a 27-year-old man was shot in the arm, police said. They were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The weekend’s first reported shooting left a man wounded Friday in Washington Park.

About 5 p.m., the 27-year-old was in the 5400 block of South King Drive when someone fired shots and struck him in the arm, buttocks and leg, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

At least 16 other people were injured by gunfire between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, 35 people were shot across the city, five of them fatally.