2 dead, 8 rescued, 10 missing off Key West coast

The United States Coast Guard is searching for 10 people who may be in the water off the coast of Florida.

According to a tweet by the USCG, crews rescued eight people and recovered two bodies approximately 18 miles southwest of Key West around 1 p.m. on Thursday. Ten people are still missing, according to USCG.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app