2 dead, 9 hurt in Chicago shootings Thursday

Two people were killed and nine others were injured in shootings Thursday across Chicago.

Two 19-year-old women were shot to death Thursday night in South Chicago.

They were in a parked vehicle about 8:36 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Essex Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. One woman was hit in the back and right hand while the other was struck in the head.

Both women were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not release details about the deaths.

The day’s latest shooting left a man wounded in the Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The 37-year-old was in a parked vehicle about 8:45 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Throop Street when someone in a black van fired shots at him, police said. He was struck in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

About 15 minutes before that, a man was injured in a drive-by in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The 32-year-old was standing outside about 8:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 26th Street when a vehicle drove past and someone inside opened fire, police said. He was hit in the arm and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Half an hour earlier, a man was critically wounded in Englewood on the South Side.

The 32-year-old was shot in the arm and chest about 8 p.m. in the 200 block of West 59th Street, police said. He was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in critical condition.

About 10 minutes before that, two people were shot in Bronzeville on the South Side.

The men, 23 and 40, were shot about 7:50 p.m. in the 400 block of East 46th Street, according to police. The younger man was struck in the arm and the older man was struck in the hand. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Just over an hour earlier, a man was wounded in Rogers Park on the North Side.

The 20-year-old was in the backyard of a home about 6:40 p.m. in the 6400 block of North Rockwell Street when he got into an argument with three people, police said. One of them shot the man in the body. He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where his condition was stabilized.

Another man was shot Thursday morning in Gresham on the South Side.

About 6:50 a.m. he was walking in an alley in the 7900 block of South Emerald Avenue, when he heard gunshots and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the right thigh and taken in good condition to University of Chicago Medical Center.

Hours before that, a man was grazed by a bullet in Englewood.

The man, 32, was walking about 12:57 a.m. in the 6300 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone fired shots, grazing him on the head, police said. An acquaintance drove him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition. The man told officers he didn’t see the shooter or know where the shots came from.

The day’s first shooting left a woman wounded less than 10 minutes earlier in Austin on the West Side.

The 28-year-old was driving about 12:45 a.m. in the 800 block of North Lockwood Avenue when someone approached, opened her passenger door and fired shots as she sped off, according to police. She was struck in the leg and driven by her boyfriend to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center. She is in good condition.

Wednesday also saw 11 people shot across Chicago, two of them fatally.