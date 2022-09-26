2 dead after car crashes into building in Brighton Park

A man and a woman were killed after their car crashed into a building Sunday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

A witness told police that a vehicle was traveling southbound in the 4300 block of South Archer Avenue when it lost control and crashed into a building, officials said.

Both victims, who were in their 20's, were transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were pronounced dead a short time later, police said. Their identities have not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

CPD's Major Accidents unit is investigating.

No further information was immediately available.