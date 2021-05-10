2 dead after car crashes into tree, traffic signal in Joliet: police

Two people died and another was seriously injured after the car they were in crashed into a tree and traffic signal, breaking apart early Monday in suburban Joliet.

The driver failed to negotiate a curve about 2:45 a.m. on Jefferson Street approaching Raynor Avenue, Joliet police said in a statement.

The car left the road and struck a tree and traffic signal, "causing the vehicle to break apart," police said.

A male occupant was ejected from the car, police said. He and another person in the car died at the scene. Their names haven’t been released.

A third occupant was extricated from the car and taken to St Joseph Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.