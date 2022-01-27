2 dead after SUV shot at, starts on fire in Uptown; video shows aftermath

Two men are dead after a shooting Thursday night on Chicago's North Side.

Shortly after 5 p.m., police say the two men were driving in a vehicle in the 1500 block of West Wilson Ave. in the Uptown neighborhood when unknown offenders in a white truck opened fire on them.

The victim who was driving was struck by gunfire, causing him to lose control of the car and collide with a fixed object, police said. The vehicle then started on fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim in the vehicle — a 28-year-old male — was hit by gunfire in the chest. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The aftermath of the incident was captured on cellphone video. A bystander told FOX 32 that first responders pulled one of the victims out of the vehicle 30 seconds before the SUV was engulfed in flames.

No one is in custody, as Chicago police detectives investigate.