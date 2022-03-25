Expand / Collapse search

2 dead bodies found in residence on Chicago's South Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Auburn Gresham
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Two people were found dead in a residence in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The bodies were found in the 8300 block of South Sangamon.

Chicago police were called to the residence around 6:15 p.m. Friday.

A male, unknown age, was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

A second person, unknown gender and age, was also found deceased.

No offenders are currently in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating. 