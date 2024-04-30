2 dead in plane crash near Indiana-Michigan border

Two people died in a plane crash near the Indiana-Michigan border on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 2:20 p.m., dispatch advised that an airplane crashed in the 52000 block of CR 21 in Bristol, Indiana.

Responding officers located a small fixed-wing aircraft in a wooded area.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said two people were inside the plane and were pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was released as the investigation is ongoing.