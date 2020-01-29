2 detainees hurt after fight breaks out on Cook County jail bus headed to Skokie courthouse

Two detainees of Cook County Jail treated for injuries after a fight broke out Tuesday on a bus en route to the Skokie Courthouse in the north suburbs.

The bus was transporting 45 males detainees about 10 a.m. when three began fighting with two others, the Cook County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

When the bus arrived at the courthouse, two were taken to Skokie Hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s office said. They were released and transferred to their court hearings.

“The Cook County Sheriff’s Office safely transports hundreds of detainees a day and we takes any acts of violence extremely seriously,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.