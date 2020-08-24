2 die in Glendale Heights condo fire: police

Two people died Monday morning in a Glendale Heights fire that also injured a child and four first responders in the west suburbs.

The fire spread to multiple units at the Waters Edge condominium complex in the 100 block of Dunteman, Glendale Heights police said in a statement.

Fire crews, first dispatched at 10 a.m., found two people dead in the fire, police said. Their names have not been released.

A child was hospitalized, although the child’s condition was not known.

Three firefighters and one police officer were taken to hospitals for injuries, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.