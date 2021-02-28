2 die in Gresham house fire; including 12-year-old girl

A woman and 12-year-old girl died in a house fire early Sunday in Gresham on the South Side.

About 4 a.m., firefighters responded to a blaze at a home in the 8600 block of South Hermitage Avenue and rescued six people, the Chicago Fire Department said.

A girl and a woman were transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, Chicago police and fire officials said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released details on their deaths.

Two other women and two men were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn for treatment, police said.

No smoke detectors were heard in the home, according to fire officials.