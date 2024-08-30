Expand / Collapse search

2 drivers hospitalized after crash on I-90 near Schaumburg

By Jenna Carroll
Updated  August 30, 2024 4:58pm CDT
Schaumburg
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Two drivers were hospitalized following a crash on Interstate 90 near Schaumburg Friday afternoon. 

At about 1:39 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to I-90 eastbound at Meacham Road for a report of a crash.

When troopers arrived, they found a dump truck and a truck-tractor semi-trailer involved in a crash. Both drivers were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

The three left lanes are closed. The right lane and shoulder remain open as of 5 p.m.

No additional information was provided by police. 