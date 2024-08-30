2 drivers hospitalized after crash on I-90 near Schaumburg

The Brief Two drivers were hospitalized following a collision between a dump truck and a truck-tractor semi-trailer on Interstate 90 near Schaumburg on Friday afternoon. The left three lanes of I-90 eastbound at Meacham Road are closed due to the accident, while the right lane and shoulder remain open.



Two drivers were hospitalized following a crash on Interstate 90 near Schaumburg Friday afternoon.

At about 1:39 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to I-90 eastbound at Meacham Road for a report of a crash.

When troopers arrived, they found a dump truck and a truck-tractor semi-trailer involved in a crash. Both drivers were taken to area hospitals with injuries.

The three left lanes are closed. The right lane and shoulder remain open as of 5 p.m.

No additional information was provided by police.