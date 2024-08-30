2 drivers hospitalized after crash on I-90 near Schaumburg
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - Two drivers were hospitalized following a crash on Interstate 90 near Schaumburg Friday afternoon.
At about 1:39 p.m., Illinois State Police troopers responded to I-90 eastbound at Meacham Road for a report of a crash.
When troopers arrived, they found a dump truck and a truck-tractor semi-trailer involved in a crash. Both drivers were taken to area hospitals with injuries.
The three left lanes are closed. The right lane and shoulder remain open as of 5 p.m.
No additional information was provided by police.