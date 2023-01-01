2 fatally shot in Orland Park home

Two people were killed in a shooting early Sunday inside an Orland Park neighborhood home.

Officers responded to the scene in the 8500 block of 145th Place where they found two people shot inside the home about 1:20 a.m., Illinois State Police said.

Police said the two victims were involved in an argument that escalated to an exchange of gunfire. The victims were found dead in the home, police said.

No arrests were made. No other details were provided.