2 firefighters hurt in Ravenswood blaze

Two Chicago firefighters were hospitalized Tuesday morning while battling a blaze in the Ravenswood neighborhood.

The fire started around 5 a.m. in the first floor of a building that is under construction at 2171 W. Wilson Ave., according to fire officials.

One firefighter suffered a shoulder injury and the other was cut on the hand, officials said.

They were both transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where they were listed in good condition.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.