The two people found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lockport have been identified by police.

Jeffrey Stucke, 53, and Jacqueline Birsa, 37, were found deceased in the Walmart parking lot located at 16241 Farrell Rd. Monday afternoon.

Both appeared to be homeless and were living out of the vehicle they died in. Stucke and Birsa were also in a dating relationship, police said.

The final cause of death will be determined when toxicology results are returned to the Will County Coroner's Office, however, police believe their deaths were caused as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

This is based on the condition of their bodies, their position inside the vehicle and the condition of the vehicle, which included a broken exhaust pipe, police said.

Police encourage anyone experiencing homelessness to explore options available to them in Will County.

Assistance is available from the United Way of Will County, Catholic Charities — Diocese of Joliet and Will County Center for Community Concerns.

The Illinois Department of Human Services has also established the 211 phone number to give residents a 24-hour way to connect with a wide variety of human services across the state.