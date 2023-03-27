2 found dead inside vehicle in Lockport Walmart parking lot

Two people were found dead in a car in the parking lot of a Walmart in Lockport Monday afternoon.

According to police, a male and a female were found deceased inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart located at 16241 Farrell Rd.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The two appeared to be sleeping, so police said they are investigating this as the possibility of it being carbon monoxide poisoning. However, a drug overdose is also not being ruled out, authorities said.

Autopsies are being performed.