2 found fatally shot inside South Side home

Two people were found dead in a South Deering home Friday afternoon.

At about 2:06 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 9500 block of South Bennett.

SWAT arrived and made entry into a residence on that block.

Once inside, a 47-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

A 44-year-old man was also found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Area detectives are investigating.