2 gunshot victims found at Home Depot after shooting in West Chatham

Two men were found with gunshot wounds Thursday at a Home Depot in West Chatham after being shot while driving through the South Side suburb.

Chicago police said the two were shot by people in another vehicle about 5:10 p.m. while driving in the 200 block of West 87th Street. They crashed in the 8700 block of South Princeton Avenue and went inside the nearby Home Depot for help, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The men, both 22, were picked up by paramedics and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. One was in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his arm and flank, while the other was shot in the hand and listed in good condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.