2 Gurnee police officers injured while arresting suspected car thieves

Two Gurnee police officers were injured Saturday afternoon while arresting a pair of car thieves inside a north suburban department store.

The officers responded to a call of a stolen vehicle in the 6100 block of Route 132 around 12:50 p.m., according to Gurnee police.

When they arrived, the officers located the vehicle, but nobody was inside, police said. After reviewing security video, they identified two suspects who they later located inside a nearby department store.

Jasmyn C. Schiller, 23, of Silver Lake, Wisconsin, was taken into custody without incident, police said.

As officers approached the male suspect, 38-year-old Lee E. Hernandez, he began to flee after they notified him he was under arrest, police said.

Jasmyn Schiller and Lee Hernandez (Lake County sheriff's office)

When officers caught up to the Beach Park resident, he allegedly began to resist arrest, and additional officers were called to help take Hernandez into custody.

During the struggle, a 10-year veteran of the police department suffered a broken ankle and was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center for treatment. A second officer was treated at the scene for a cut to his hand, police said.

Hernandez was taken to Vista Medical Center East, but was later released and transported to the Gurnee Police Department. He was charged with reckless conduct causing great bodily harm and resisting a police officer, officials said.

Bond was at $250,000 for Hernandez during a court hearing Sunday.

Schiller also appeared in court Sunday where her bond was set at $1 million for charges of possession of a stolen vehicle as well as an active arrest warrant in Wisconsin.