2 hospitalized after school bus crash on Lake Shore Drive

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
School bus crashes with another vehicle on Lake Shore Drive

A school bus has crashed with another vehicle on Lake Shore Drive Wednesday afternoon. Fire officials say it was a fender bender, but injuries are still unknown.

CHICAGO - A school bus crash on Lake Shore Drive has left two people hospitalized, according to Chicago fire officials. 

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon and appears to be a fender bender. It's unknown what led to the crash or how many other vehicles were involved.

Chicago fire officials say two people were taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, but their conditions are unknown. 

This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available. 