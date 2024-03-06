2 hospitalized after school bus crash on Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO - A school bus crash on Lake Shore Drive has left two people hospitalized, according to Chicago fire officials.
The crash happened Wednesday afternoon and appears to be a fender bender. It's unknown what led to the crash or how many other vehicles were involved.
Chicago fire officials say two people were taken to Lurie Children's Hospital, but their conditions are unknown.
This is a developing story and we'll bring more updates as they become available.