Suspect, victim hospitalized after stabbing at Chicago Starbucks

Two people were hospitalized after a stabbing at a Starbucks located in downtown Chicago Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the incident occurred at 2 p.m. at the coffee shop in the 200 block of Michigan Avenue.

A 52-year-old man was in an argument with a 46-year-old man when it escalated and became physical. Police say one of the men pulled a knife and stabbed the other man multiple times in the head and right arm.

The man with the knife was taken into custody before he and the victim were taken to Northwestern Hospital.

Both of the men are in good condition.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.