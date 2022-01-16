Expand / Collapse search

2 hurt, 1 critically, in Portage Park shooting

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Portage Park
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded, one critically, in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

About 3:45 p.m., the men, 19 and 21, were shot while inside a vehicle in the 4000 block of North Laramie Avenue, Chicago police said.

The older man was struck in the back and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.