Two adults suffered minor injuries in a fire Monday morning near the border of Pullman and West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Fire crews responded to an occupied two-story home about 7:30 a.m. in the 11900 block of South Indiana Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

A woman and man escaped and were taken to Roseland Community Hospital in fair condition, Merritt said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.