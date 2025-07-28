2 Illinois Lottery players become millionaires in separate jackpots

The Brief Two Illinois Lottery players became millionaires after hitting separate jackpots on online games. One player won a record-setting $1.76 million playing Cash Castle; another won $1.1 million in the Lucky Day Lotto midday drawing.



Two Illinois Lottery players woke up Monday morning as newly-minted millionaires after each hit jackpots in separate online games.

What we know:

One lucky online player won a $1,763,224 jackpot playing Cash Castle — the largest prize ever awarded in the game's history, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. The historic win comes just months after another player hit a $1.4 million jackpot on the same game in April.

Another iLottery player struck it big on Sunday, winning a $1.1 million jackpot in the Lucky Day Lotto midday drawing, officials said. The player matched all five winning numbers: 14-22-23-32-36. Lottery officials said there were 26,500 winning tickets in that drawing.

(Illinois Lottery)

What we don't know:

The Illinois Lottery has not disclosed the identities of either winner, whether they’ve come forward, or how they plan to claim their prizes.

Dig deeper:

Cash Castle is a $30 game and features the highest starting jackpot of any Fast Play game in Illinois. It begins at $100,000 and increases with every ticket sold until the jackpot is won. According to lottery officials, Cash Castle has paid out over $43.8 million in total prizes since its debut in February.

Lucky Day Lotto gives players two chances to win each day, with drawings held at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

What you can do:

Tickets for both Cash Castle and Lucky Day Lotto are available in stores, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.