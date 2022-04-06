2 in critical condition after driver crashes into parked car on Chicago's South Side before striking building

A man driving an SUV crashed into a parked car before striking a residential building in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred in the 6600 block of South Evans.

At about 12:16 p.m., the driver was traveling westbound on Marquette Avenue and struck a parked car on South Evans. His SUV came to rest after striking a residential building on the same block.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The driver and another occupant in the SUV were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Major Accidents is investigating the crash.