2 in custody after carjacking in Tri-Taylor

Two people were arrested in connection with a carjacking Monday night in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood.

A 37-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle just before 9 p.m. when two gunmen approached him and forced him out at gunpoint in the 2100 block of West Lexington Street, according to police.

The victim ran into a nearby building where he alerted Chicago police officers. The vehicle was not taken and the suspects were taken into custody moments later, police said.

No one was injured in the incident. Area Three detectives are investigating.