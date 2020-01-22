2 in custody after carjacking sparks police chase from Calumet City to Chicago

article

Two people were arrested Wednesday after allegedly stealing a car in south suburban Calumet City, then leading police on a chase into Chicago.

Officers first responded to reports of a carjacking about 3:50 p.m. in the 1200 block of Torrence Avenue, Calumet City police said. They spotted the missing Volkswagen Passat near Sibley Boulevard and followed it as it sped north onto Torrence Avenue, where they confirmed it was the stolen car.

When officers tried to stop the Volkswagen, it merged onto Interstate 94 instead, driving into Fernwood on the South Side, police said. Chicago police were eventually able to stop the car near the intersection of 99th Street and Emerald Avenue.

Two people tried to flee but were quickly taken into custody, police said. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

The suspects were taken to the Calumet City Police Department, where the investigation is ongoing.