2 in custody after police chase from Cicero to Garfield Park

Two people were arrested Thursday after high-speed chase from west suburban Cicero into Garfield Park on the West Side.

Illinois state troopers joined the pursuit about 12:30 a.m. after a vehicle fled from Cicero police onto Interstate 290, Illinois State Police said. State police did not say why the vehicle was fleeing.

After being chased down I-290, Interstate 90 and back, the vehicle eventually crashed near Independence Boulevard, state police said. Two people were taken into custody and transferred to the Cicero Police Department.

No injuries were reported, state police said.

Cicero police did not respond to a request for details Thursday morning.