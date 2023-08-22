2 in custody after shooting leads to SWAT situation in Burnside

Two people were arrested and a SWAT situation is underway after officers saw people shooting at a vehicle Monday night in the Burnside neighborhood.

Police observed multiple males shooting at a vehicle around 9:47 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Ellis Avenue. Officers took two males into custody and a handgun was recovered, according to police.

A third suspect ran into a nearby residence where a SWAT team was called to the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No further information was immediately available.