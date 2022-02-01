2 in custody after stealing woman's car in Edgewater

Two people were arrested after allegedly taking a woman's car Monday night in the Edgewater neighborhood.

The 51-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10:50 p.m. in the 5500 block of Kenmore Avenue when three people approached her on foot and took the keys to her 2015 Lincoln sedan, police said.

The trio fled the scene but two of the suspects were arrested over an hour later in the 7000 block of South Princeton Avenue, police said.

The woman was not injured in the incident, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.