2 inches of mid-April snow falls on Chicago area, icing up roads for some drivers

An early-spring snowstorm moved through the Chicago area Friday morning, dumping more than 2 inches of snow in some areas and icing up roads.

O’Hare Airport recorded 2.2 inches of snow by 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall totals were higher in the south suburbs, where the weather service’s Romeoville office saw 3.4 inches.

The late-April snow took some drivers by surprise.

In northwest Indiana, a driver left the roadway and flipped their vehicle into a gully off of I-80 in Lake Station, according to Indiana State Police.

“Roads are wet but slushy and areas of black ice still causing problems,” Sgt. Glen Fifield said on Twitter.

Snow continued to fall in the metro area after 10 a.m., but mostly north of I-80, according to the weather service

On Thursday, forecasters were predicting that up to 3 inches of snow could hit Chicago.

The storm less than two days after snow and ice blanketed the area Wednesday morning, causing 84 crashes on county expressways, including one pileup of 50 vehicles on the Kennedy Expressway.