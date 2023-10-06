2 injured in bus collision with American Airlines regional jet at O'Hare Airport

Two people were injured when the bus they were on made contact with an airplane Friday night at O'Hare Airport.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m.

According to officials, all passengers on the plane were unharmed. However, two individuals on the bus sustained minor injuries. They were taken to Resurrection Hospital in good condition.

The plane was an American Airlines regional jet with reportedly 50 people on board.

As of now, there is no information available about the circumstances surrounding the collision.