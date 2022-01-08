2 juveniles arrested following carjacking pursuit on I-90 Friday

Two juvenile boys were arrested after a carjacking on I-90 Friday night, according to Illinois State Police.

Around 9:15 p.m., troopers joined Chicago police in pursuit of a gray 2018 Hyundai for suspected carjacking on I-90 and Ogden Avenue.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

The suspect car struck an ISP squad car, and the juveniles ran out.

After a short foot pursuit, both were taken into custody, police said.

Advertisement

This case has been turned over to the Merrillville Police Department.