2 killed, 1 seriously hurt in West Side shooting that ended in car crash

Two people were killed and another is in critical condition after a shooting on a roadway on the West Side Friday night.

Police say two victims were driving southbound on Cicero Avenue in the 200 block around 11:17 p.m. when someone in a beige SUV started firing at the victim's car.

The two victims were a 20-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman. The man was shot in his thigh, head and armpit, he was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

The woman was shot in the head, back and arm and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police say another driver, a 36-year-old man, was caught in the crossfire and was found close to the scene where his vehicle hit a parked car. He was found shot in the back and was taken to Mt. Sinai where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooters got away. Area Four detectives are investigating.