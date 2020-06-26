2 killed, 12 wounded Thursday in Chicago shootings

article

Fourteen people were shot, two of them fatally, Thursday in Chicago.

The latest fatal attack left a man dead in Gresham on the South Side.

The 23-year-old was inside a vehicle about 7:10 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Morgan Street when someone approached and opened fire, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the head and shoulder. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The other fatal shooting happened in Humboldt Park on the West Side, where a man was killed while trying to carry out a robbery.

The man, 18, exchanged gunfire with another person during an attempted robbery about 11:25 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Augusta Boulevard, police said. Shot in the chest, the man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The alleged shooter is being questioned by Area Four detectives, police said.

Chicago police investigate the scene where a 23-year-old man was shot and killed while inside his vehicle in the 8300 block of South Morgan Street in Gresham. (Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times)

A 12-year-old girl was injured in a shooting early Thursday in West Englewood on the South Side.

The girl was playing with friends on the sidewalk about 1:15 a.m. on South Wolcott Avenue when someone in a white-colored SUV started shooting, police said. She was grazed in the lower back and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. It was unclear who the intended target was.

The day’s latest reported shooting left a man wounded in Austin on the West Side.

The 31-year-old was walking about 9:50 p.m. when he saw three males in a vehicle in the 100 block of North Long Avenue, police said. Someone fired shots and struck the man in the thigh. He took himself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was in good condition.

Earlier in the evening, three people were shot near a funeral repast in Grand Crossing.

About 7:50 p.m., a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu drove by the group in the 900 block of East 79th Street, stopped and someone inside opened fire, police said. The trio were attending a repast in the area.

A 26-year-old woman was shot in the thigh and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said. A 45-year-old man was struck in the hand and taken to Jackson Park Hospital. Another woman, 36, was grazed on the thigh and taken to the same hospital, where both were in good condition.

A man was shot 15 minutes prior in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 34-year-old was outside about 6:55 p.m. in the 200 block of East 121st Place when two males approached and one of them opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the thighs and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Less than an hour before that, a man was shot in Morgan Park on the South Side.

The man, 20, was standing near a home about 6:05 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 109th Place when someone fired shots from a four-door vehicle, Chicago police said. The man was struck in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.

A man was shot Thursday afternoon in West Town.

About 4 p.m., the 38-year-old was in the 100 block of North Talman Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the knee, police said. The man took himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

Earlier in the afternoon, two men were wounded in a drive-by in Lawndale on the West Side.

They were in a parking lot about 2:20 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Roosevelt Road when a dark-colored car pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said. One man, 23, was shot in the lower back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The other man, 47, was taken to the same hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Two other men were wounded in separate shootings earlier Thursday in Austin.

In the later shooting, a 26-year-old was walking home about 1 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Mayfield Avenue when he saw three people playing with a handgun, according to police. The man saw the gun fall to the ground and it went off, hitting him in the left knee. He went to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park on his own and was listed in good condition.

The earlier shooting left a man critically wounded after a drive-by.

He was driving about 4:05 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Pine Avenue when a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire, police said. He was struck multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

On Wednesday, 17 people were shot in Chicago, one of them fatally.