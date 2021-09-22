2 killed, 15 others wounded Tuesday in Chicago shootings

Fifteen people were killed, two fatally, including a 15-year-old boy Tuesday in Chicago.

A 36-year-old man was killed in a home invasion Tuesday which sparked an hours-long confrontation with police in South Shore on the South Side.

About 5:30 a.m., Ben Sims, was found unresponsive on the living room floor of a home in the 7500 block of South Saginaw Avenue, with a gunshot wound to his upper chest area, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was shot as three masked people, one armed with a gun, broke into his home, police said. Sims was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Tuesday afternoon, a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed two blocks from Simeon High School, where he was a student.

The teen was shot around 2:40 p.m. by someone in a black car outside a business in the 8300 block of South Holland Road, police said. He was hit in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The teen was identified late Tuesday as Jamari Williams, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Two other teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Hyde Park on the South Side.

About 6:30 p.m., the boys, 15 and 14, were inside a vehicle in the 5200 block of South Lake Park Avenue when they were shot, police said.

The younger boy was struck in the leg and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The older boy suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to Provident Hospital in serious condition, police said. He was later transferred to Comer.

Tuesday night, two people were shot and wounded in Roseland on the Far South Side.

Two men, 41 and 55, were sitting on a porch about 9:05 p.m. in the 116 block of West 112th Place when someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire, police said.

The older man was struck in the pelvis and right arm, police said. He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said.

The younger man was also taken to Roseland with a gunshot wound to his left foot, police said. He was in fair condition, police said.

At least nine others were were shot across Chicago.

Ten people were wounded Monday in citywide gun violence.