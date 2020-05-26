2 killed, 2 wounded in West Garfield Park shooting: police

article

Two men were killed and two others were wounded in a shooting Tuesday in West Garfield Park, police said.

A 28-year-old was selling an item on a corner about 3:34 p.m. in the first block of North Hamlin Avenue when someone in a red-colored vehicle opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was hit multiple times and taken to Norwegian American Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Another man, 19, was struck in the shoulder, calf and taken to Stroger Hospital where he died, police said.

A 19-year-old was ht in the hand and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, while a 32-year-old was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger, police said. They were listed in good condition.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatalities.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.