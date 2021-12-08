2 killed, 4 wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago

Two people were killed, and four others were wounded in shootings Tuesday in Chicago, including a man who was found fatally shot in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 7000 block of South Maplewood Avenue around 12:15 a.m. found the man, 20, with gunshot wounds to his head, shoulder, torso and arm, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. His name has not been released.

One person was taken into custody after a 71-year-old man was fatally shot while walking in Chinatown. A person driving a silver two-door car opened fire about 12:30 p.m. in the 200 block of West 23rd Place, striking the man on the sidewalk, police said. The shooter then got out of the car and shot the man again before fleeing. The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Four others were wounded in shootings citywide.

Three people were shot Monday in Chicago.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP