Man dies after being shot multiple times in Marquette Park

A man died Tuesday morning after police found him lying unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds in the Marquette Park neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was found by police just after midnight lying on a sidewalk in the 7000 block of South Maplewood Avenue, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the head, shoulder, torso and arm, police said.

Paramedics took him to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released his name.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

