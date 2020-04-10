2 killed, 5 wounded in Chicago shootings Thursday

article

Seven people were shot Thursday in Chicago, two of them fatally.

The day’s latest fatal shooting left a 20-year-old man dead in the South Loop.

Officers responded about 5:30 p.m. to a call of a person shot in the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said. They found a 20-year-old man in the hallway of a home with a gunshot wound to the head.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as Marque Banks. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thursday morning, a man was shot to death in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Luis Rabadan, 19, was shot in the back about 11:35 a.m. in the 300 block of North Pulaski Road, officials said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead.

In nonfatal shootings, two men were wounded in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

Advertisement

About 6:20 p.m., they were in the 6600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire, police said. A 40-year-old was struck in the abdomen and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. The other man, 29, was hit in the thigh and arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Both were listed in good condition.

Less than an hour earlier, a woman was shot in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

The 20-year-old was traveling in a vehicle about 5:35 p.m. in the 3900 block of North St. Louis Avenue when a silver-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. She was struck in the back of the head and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.

The day’s first shooting happened about 4 a.m. on a Red Line train in Lake View, when a security guard accidentally shot both himself and a 16-year-old girl whom he confronted for causing a “disturbance,” police said.

Both the guard and the girl are facing felony charges.

Two people were killed and eight more were wounded Wednesday in citywide shootings.