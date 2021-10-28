2 killed, 8 others shot Wednesday in Chicago

Two people were killed and eight others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Wednesday.

A man was found fatally shot early Wednesday in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Officers were responding to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1500 block of East 70th Street about 1:35 a.m. and found the 32-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the head and body, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wednesday afternoon, a man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

They were on the sidewalk in the 700 block of North Trumbull Avenue when someone opened fire about 1:25 p.m., police said.

A 24-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his arm and side. He was pronounced dead at Norwegian American American Hospital, police said.

Another man, 27, was shot in the torso and back, police said. The third man, 23, was struck in the chest. Both were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

In nonfatal attacks, two men were hurt in a drive-by shooting in Lawndale on the West Side.

They were on the street about 6:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone from inside opened fire, police said.

One man, 35, was shot in both legs and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. The other, 46, was struck in the foot and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

An hour later, another man hurt in a drive-by shooting in Lawndale on the West Side.

The man, 26, was on the street about 7:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Avers Avenue when someone inside a light-colored vehicle drove by and fired shots, police said. He was struck in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was stabilized.

At least four others were wounded in citywide gun violence Wednesday.

Eight people were shot, one fatally, Tuesday in Chicago.