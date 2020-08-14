2 killed, 9 hurt in Chicago shootings Thursday

Eleven people were shot, two of them fatally, across Chicago on Thursday. Four teenagers were among the nine people wounded.

The latest fatal attack happened Thursday night in Morgan Park on the South Side.

Montrell Lee, 27, was shot in the chest and back about 11:35 p.m. while driving through an alley in the 1000 block of West 108th Place, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Lee, who lived in Washington Heights, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died.

About 20 minutes before that, another man was shot to death inside a home in South Shore.

Aaron T. Williams, 28, was shot in the arm and chest about 11:15 p.m. in a home in the 7500 block of South Chappel Avenue, authorities said. Lee, who lived in South Shore, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police sources said the shots appeared to have come from the back of the home.

Late Thursday night, two teenagers were shot in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The boy and girl, both 17, were outside about 11:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of South Albany Avenue when they heard shots, which struck them both, according to police. The girl was shot in the head and leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition. The boy was struck in the leg and was in good condition at the same hospital.

About two hours earlier, a 16-year-old boy was shot in South Chicago.

The teen was on the street about 9:45 p.m. in the 2700 block of East 89th Street when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. He was struck once in the buttocks and taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.

About 15 minutes before that, another teen boy and a man were wounded in Englewood on the South Side.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found the 16-year-old boy and 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds about 9:30 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Sangamon Street, police said. The teen was struck in the leg, while the man was hit in the foot. The teen was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and the man was taken to St. Bernard Hospital, both in good condition.

A man was injured about 11:35 p.m. in Austin on the West Side.

Someone walked up to the 29-year-old in an alley in the 1000 block of North Mason Avenue and fired shots, according to police. He was struck in the calf and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in good condition.

Earlier that evening, another man was shot in South Chicago.

The 38-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen about 7:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, Chicago police said. His condition was stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Hours before that, a 22-year-old woman was shot in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

She was shot in the hip and buttocks during a robbery about 4 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Artesian Avenue, police said. She declined medical attention and was in good condition.

Thursday’s first shooting left a man injured about half an hour earlier in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 33-year-old was on the street about 3:27 p.m. in the 11700 block of South Perry Avenue when he heard gunfire and felt pain, police said. He was struck in the buttocks and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

On Wednesday, eight people were injured by gun violence across the city.