2 killed in wrong way crash in Elk Grove

Two drivers were killed in a wrong way crash on Route 53 in Elk Grove on Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police say around 2 a.m. one car was heading southbound on Route 53 in the northbound lanes near Golf Road when it struck another vehicle head on.

Both drivers were pronounced dead on scene. The victims were a man, 22, of Elgin, in 2013 Honda Civic; and a man, 24, of Renton, Washington, who had been driving a 2007 silver Toyota Prius.

Route 53 was closed for investigation, but reopened around 5:38 a.m.

No further information is available at this time.