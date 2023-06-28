2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-55: police

A driver traveling the wrong way on I-55 near Wilmington collided with another car leaving two people dead Tuesday night.

Illinois State Police say a black Ford F-150 was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes near milepost 238 around 10:30 p.m.

The F-150 struck a GMC Yukon head-on and the Yukon was then hit by a semi truck.

The driver and front seat passenger of the Yukon were pronounced dead on scene. There were three children in the Yukon, as well. They were transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The expressway was shut down for investigation and recovery until approximately 4:35 a.m. Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.